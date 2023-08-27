UWS Baseball Coaches High School Players at Prospect Camp

Yellowjackets preparing for fall training

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Many high school baseball players aspire to play in college, but that takes a lot of hard work and commitment to the sport. Enter the UW-Superior baseball coaches, who are eager to help young recruits prepare for college competition this offseason.

On Sunday, the UWS baseball team hosted its second annual Prospect Camp, where high school players were put through a typical college baseball practice. Head Coach TJ Oakes says some of the drills they go through can seem a little boring and monotonous, but it’s all to help these prospects improve their skills. Coach Oakes also gave some important advice on what it takes for athletes to successfully transition from high school to college athletics.

“I would just say continue to everything seriously, and that comes academics, number one. The better you do academically, the more opportunities it’s going to give you, and then just continue to take your sport seriously, continue to take your exercise, your strength training, and all that kind of stuff seriously to give you the best possible shot to play at the next level.”

Meanwhile, Coach Oakes says camps like these are also beneficial to him and the UWS baseball program. “Honestly, the biggest thing is just to be able to work with these kids. Being able to work with them, see how they learn, see their ability to be coached and all of that stuff.”

With college students returning to campus, the Yellowjackets baseball team will soon begin fall training, which will consist of over a dozen practices and intersquad games on the diamond.