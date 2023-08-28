Duluth Man Dead After Being Struck By Train

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One man is dead after being struck by a train early Monday morning in Industrial Township.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on the railroad tracks near Bear Trap Road, West of Highway 33.

The 18-year-old man from Duluth was alone and not in a vehicle when he was hit.

Authorities say initial findings indicate it may have been an intentional act.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.