Fisherman Found Dead In Chippewa Flowage

SAWYER COUNTY, Minn. — A Sawyer County man has been found dead three days after his boat was found abandoned in the Chippewa Flowage.

The sheriff’s office says they got a call just before 3 p.m. Friday of the boat full of fishing gear found floating near Cedar Swamp Island in the Town of Hunter.

Their investigation determined the owner of the boat, 74-year-old Lowell Tesky of Winter, had gone fishing earlier that morning and had not returned.

Local, tribal, state, and federal emergency response teams spent the weekend searching for Tesky by water and air.

It wasn’t until early Monday morning that his body was found in the water. A cause of death is unknown at this time as an investigation continues.