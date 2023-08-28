Vandalism Strikes in New Place

Ballfield facility in Duluth/Proctor sprayed with racial slurs and religious symbols

Several police departments in the Northland have been dealing with vandalism cases in the past several weeks.

One of the most recent was along the Duluth/Proctor border this past weekend.

Duluth Police say officers responded to a report of graffiti at Klang Park along Boundary Avenue late Saturday afternoon.

The graffiti included offensive racial slurs and religious symbols. There were also reports that water fixtures had been damaged.

When police arrived, several people with the park had already begun to spray paint over the graffiti. However, before they started they did take photos of what was left behind.

Although the vandalized areas have been repainted, on social media, one Proctor resident commented, “It’s such a violation to all of the families that put so much time and effort into the fields. And also, the children of course.”

Neighbors tell Fox21 that activity at the park has changed over the years, and they are concerned about what has been going on.

As of Monday afternoon, police say no suspects have been identified as an investigation continues.