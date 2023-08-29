Boy And Girl Scouts Golf Fundraiser To Help Families With Financial Assistance

DULUTH, Minn. — It feels good to help someone in need. For some folks it’s a lifestyle.

The Voyageurs Area Council had a golf fundraiser Monday to raise money for families in the program who need financial assistance. They are a non-profit organization of boy and girl scouts.

This is their 28th year fundraising. Last year they raised $30,000, and this year they hope to bump that to $35,000. Brad Olson says this event means a lot to him.

“You know, there’s a lot of families out there that need that finical assistance and so we use it for scholarships and to see those families can be grateful and appreciative that their kids can be in our program get those opportunities to go camping to learn leadership skills and get things that are offered outside of school. So, it’s really great to have that support to be able to do that for families,” said Olson.

Olson says they have four big events each year to raise money. Scouts say it can be difficult to lose some members and friendships. Jerimiah is a scout who says the fundraising is really helpful.

“For me we can help expand as we lost a lot of members since we had churches leave cause a lot of it used to be churches but now, we had a lot of people come in which will really help us just bring people together because Boy Scouts gives you a lot of skills you can use in life,” said Jeremiah, VP of Communication.

This is Jeremiah’s first year fundraising and hopes to do many more. They are always looking for donations from the community. Donations can be made at vac-bsanew.org