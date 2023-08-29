Cass County Sheriff’s Office Ask For Help In Finding Missing Walker Woman

WALKER, Minn. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman in Shingobee Township, Walker.

The sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Amanda Gould was last seen leaving from a residential setting wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt and blue jean shorts. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has blonde hair with green highlights. Gould also has a unicorn tattoo and a dragon tattoo on her arms.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.