Cenovus Refinery In Superior Conducting Emergency Training Exercise

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Cenovus Refinery in Superior is giving the public a heads up on an emergency training exercise that will take place Wednesday.

According to a news release, the exercise will help them test and improve their response as well as coordinate efforts with local services. It will also enhance the safety of the public and Cenovus workers.

Community members may see emergency vehicles responding with lights on during the exercise.

This training comes less than a week after 2 incidents that happened at the refinery, one a propane leak and the other a heavy fuel oil release.