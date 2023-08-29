Coffee Conversation: 19th Annual Cornucopia Art Crawl

Cornucopia, WI — The Cornucopia Art Crawl is returning to the charming town for its 19th year on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, Art Crawl Committee Members Nancy Moye and Dorothy Hoffman joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event and its purpose.

Over 40 artists are taking part, and that includes photographers, fiber artists, painters (watercolor, acrylic and oil), weavers, jewelers, quilters, wood carvers, leatherworkers, rug makers, clay artists, mosaic and glass makers.

The event will feature a multitude of other mediums, youth involvement, musicians, good food and drink, artist demonstrations, and art-related activities for children.

It runs from Saturday, September 9 – 10:00 to 5:00 ~ Sunday, September 10 – 10:00 to 4:00.

Click here for more information.