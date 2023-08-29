Concordia Alums Gathered for Corn Feed at Lester Park

DULUTH, Minn. — Alumni from Concordia College in Moorhead that live in the Twin Ports gathered at Lester River Park for a corn feed picnic dinner.

Corn feeds have been a tradition for Concordia Alums since the 1960s.

Here in Duluth, alums have been gathering in Lester Park since 2017. Their college’s mascot is Kernel Cobb.

Alongside the corn, attendees were asked to bring a dish to pass.

Attendees were able to see old friends, make new ones, and bond over their shared experiences at college.

“I have a lot of friends who live up here, some new ones who just moved up, which this is a really fun way to get to see them again,” said Alumna and Co-organizer Erin Grabinger. “Met some people when I planned it last year who I got to meet again. I worked a lot with the alumni department back at college and so it’s a fun way for me to keep in touch and keep giving back to Concordia.”

This year around 40 Cobbers attended the corn feed. The oldest graduated from Concordia in 1961.