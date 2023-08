Expect Detours Along Hwy 2 and Hwy 194 for Roundabout Work

SAGINAW, Minn. — If you frequently drive along Hwy 2 or Hwy 194, starting Wednesday you might have to be prepared for some detours.

Again, starting tomorrow, westbound and eastbound traffic will be detoured on Hwy 194 to Midway Rd.

County Rd 46 and Saginaw Rd will reopen to a roundabout.

MnDOT crews will work on removing the bypass at the intersection of Hwy 2 and Hwy 194.

This detour is expected to last about four weeks.