Former UMD OL Laing Released by Jets

Signed as undrafted free agent in offseason

DULUTH, Minn.- Brent Laing may have to wait a little longer before his first NFL regular season game. The former UMD offensive lineman was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday.

As an undrafted free agent, Laing signed with the Jets in late April and lasted with the team through training camp and preseason. Laing is considered to be a likely candidate for New York’s practice squad.

With Laing’s release, there are currently no UMD alumni on an NFL roster. Fullback Zach Ojile, who played for the Bulldogs last season, signed with the Minnesota Vikings 90-man roster, but was released before their first preseason game.