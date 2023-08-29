Prep Volleyball: Proctor, Cloquet Look Strong in Openers

Lumberjacks sweep Greyhounds in three sets

DULUTH, Minn.- Two local high school volleyball teams tipped off their seasons with promising results Tuesday night.

The Proctor Rails made some big plays on their home court against Duluth Marshall, who lost their season opener last week against Hermantown. Meanwhile, the Cloquet Lumberjacks picked up right where they left off in 2022, sweeping Duluth East in three sets.

Here are more local volleyball scores from Tuesday night:

North Branch 3, Grand Rapids 1

Deer River 1, Carlton/Wrenshall 3

Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Holy Family 0

Hibbing 0, Mesabi East 3

Superior 3, Northwestern 0

Ely 3, Greenway 0

Chisholm 3, Nashwauk-Keewatin 0