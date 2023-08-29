Raleigh Academy Welcomes Students Back Before School Starts

DULUTH, Minn. — The school year starts Thursday at Duluth Edison Charter School Raleigh Academy. Today, students and parents had the chance to meet some familiar and new faces before the new school year starts.

This is the 26th school year at K-5 charter school. They look to innovate education with a student-centered curriculum. Recently through a grant, they were able to build a new playscape. The goal to get kids to socialize more after the pandemic.

“During the pandemic it was everyone had a device, everyone had a screen. Those are great if you’re creating something, but they can be used for a lot of just mindless consumption,” said Academy Director Steve Ondurs. “So it’s a shift away from how do we get our kids outside, exploring, learning. those real world applications and authenticate communications to students.”

Maggie Plzak is excited for her first-year teaching. She has a class of 23 and looked forward to making early connections with parents and students. Plzak says this gives students the chance to relax those first day jitters.

“A lot of it calms down the anxiety, the nervousness. They can see the environment before they’re actually put into the environment,” said Plzak. “I feel like it makes them just a little more comfortable. And our school strives for making that connection and making sure that all the needs are met in the classroom. And I feel like this is a good step to make them feel more comfortable.”

Mrs. Plzak and her class of 23 will join the 180 students who start school this Thursday.