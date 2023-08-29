Remember Bus Safety as Kids Head Back to School

MINNESOTA — While kids are getting ready to go back to school, school buses are getting ready to hit the road.

In Minnesota, the Department of Public Safety wants to remind us of the importance of being alert and attentive around these school buses. Every year there are incidents of children either hit, or nearly hit by vehicles failing to stop.

If you are a driver, you are required to stop 20 feet from a school bus that has its red flashing lights on, and its stop-arm extended. Not doing so could lead to a $500 fine and possible criminal charges. There are over 18,000 school buses in Minnesota and so far, nearly 60% of them have been equipped with a stop-arm camera to catch drivers who fail to stop.

If you are a parent, remind your children to look for cars when getting off the bus, to wait for the driver to signal it is safe to cross the street, and to make eye contact with other drivers before crossing.