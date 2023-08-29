Ribbon Cutting Held for New Stella Maris Academy High School

DULUTH, Minn. — Stella Maris Academy just revealed their latest addition to the Woodland and Catholic community today.

Starting this fall, around 150 students between 7th and 10th grade will be welcomed at their new high school campus. They have been renovating the campus since October 2021.

The 9 classrooms, student lounge, and chapel is only one part to the overall future of Stella Maris. As faculty shared additional plans for future buildings in the future.

“Phase one is done, but there’s two phases left,” said President of Stella Maris Academy Andrew Hilliker. “So we’re anxiously getting started on phase two, which will build out a science wing, and phase three will provide additional classrooms for our students.”

After all three phrases are completed, 560 will be able to attend Stella Maris Academy High School. Currently across all four catholic campuses, 650 students are enrolled.

High school students are expected to move in next week, before starting school September 5.