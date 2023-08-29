Superior Restaurant Brings Back Later Closing

Julie's faced same challenges as other restaurants: not enough staff

There are some happy faces and stomachs in Superior this week.

Julie’s Family Restaurant has added back some evening hours.

The long-time food favorite had to shorten its hours earlier this summer and close at three in the afternoon. In a predicament facing many restaurants, it was difficult to find enough workers, and those carrying on were getting burned out.

But re-enforcements have arrived, and customers like Jim Delvas, who’s been eating at Julie’s for over twenty years, could not be happier.

“It’s a family restaurant, and although I’m from over in Duluth, there’s a lot of people that recognize me because I’ve been coming here for so long,” said Delvas.

“And just about everybody that works in here greets me when I come in. Usually when I leave, somebody will pop up with ‘Jim has left the building!'” he says with a wry smile.

Although Jim usually gets in to eat earlier in the day, he’s happy about the later hour news.

Julie’s will still get things going early every day of the week starting at 6 in the morning, but will now be open until 7 pm, Tuesday through Friday. They are open until 3 pm Saturday through Monday.