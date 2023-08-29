UMD Opening Season Against Unfamiliar Opponent

Haven't faced Northern Michigan in 25 years

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team is inching closer to kicking off the 2023 season against Northern Michigan. If it’s anything like their last three seasons, the Bulldogs will enter the weekend 1-0.

It’s been 25 years since UMD faced off against Northern Michigan, who went 4-7 last year and now have a new head coach. With this being the Bulldogs’ season opener, head coach Curt Wiese hopes to see his players work as a unit and put their gameplan to action.

“I want to see us execute.” Explained Wiese, who’s entering his 11th year at the helm. “I know our guys are going to play hard, but we’ve got to be able to execute at a high level on all three phases and be able to make adjustments in the first game.”

After starting 10 games last season, Kyle Walljasper is back as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. He’s also been named a team captain, which is rare for a redshirt sophomore. Coach Wiese is impressed with how much his QB has progressed. “Heading out of last fall, knowing that he was probably going to be the starter for us this fall, being named the captain, his biggest step here has been being a leader in the huddle (and) being a leader on the offensive side.” says Wiese.

Meanwhile, Walljasper believes he’s added to his skillset as a quarterback. “I think one of the biggest things would just be confidence…And being able to pass…Because at first, I was just only known as a runner, and now it’s kind of being the complete package.” Though Walljasper is looking to pass more this season, he was highly effective with his legs last year, scoring 11 rushing touchdowns.

The Bulldogs will kick off against Northern Michigan at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Malosky Stadium.