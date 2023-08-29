UWS Excited To Welcome Students Back On Campus

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Superior is getting ready to welcome students back on campus.

Weekend of Welcome is quickly approaching for new and returning students. The weekend starts off with Move in Day on Saturday, then a block party on Sunday, and other events and activities to help students as they transition into college life.

School starts on Wednesday, September 6th.

“For any college student it’s such a wonderful time of life to be able to just explore new things and meet new people and check out things maybe that you never have before. It’s such a wonderful opportunity and I say just embrace it,” said Jordan Milan, Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment and Marketing.

UWS also has new things happening on campus, such as lab renovations, a new stadium coming in the fall, and a floating classroom opening in the spring.