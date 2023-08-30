Cass County Woman Found Safe

Cass County Sheriff's Office Had Asked For The Public's Help

WALKER, Minn. — A missing Cass County woman has been found safe.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office had asked the public for help in finding a missing woman in Shingobee Township, Walker.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Amanda Gould was found safe.

The agency said no other information was being released at this time.

The Sheriff thanked the other agencies that helped Cass County in the matter.

Gould had last been seen leaving a residential setting on Monday, and authorities asked for the public’s help on Tuesday.