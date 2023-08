Duluth East Girls Soccer Picks Up 1st Win at Home Against Hastings

Duluth East (1-1-1) will next host Wayzata on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls soccer team picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Hastings 4 to 2.

The Greyhounds had four goal-scorers in the contest. They were Lilly Kuettel, Jessie Paulson, Taitaum Snustad, and Ali Lemon.

Duluth East (1-1-1) will next host Wayzata on Saturday.