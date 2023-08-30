Hermantown & Wilderness Defenseman Beau Janzig to Play for Air Force

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A former Hermantown standout and recent member of the Minnesota Wilderness is making the jump to the division one ranks in two years.

Defenseman Beau Janzig announced his commitment to the Air Force Academy on Tuesday.

In 58 games played last season, Janzig would tally 23 points for the Wilderness.

Then just the year before, he had 29 for the Hawks.

Janzig is set to play for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL this upcoming season. Sioux Falls selected him in the 7th round of the phase two draft back in June.