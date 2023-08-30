New Airport Terminal Announced for Sky Harbor

DULUTH, Minn. — Park Point’s Sky Harbor is receiving a few new additions.

During a groundbreaking ceremony today, the Duluth Airport Authority announced a new $2.3 million airport terminal and a $1.4 million equipment facility. The combined $3.7 million project also hopes to improve accessibility and update amenities. They received 90% of the funds through the Investment and Infrastructure Job Act.

Several years ago, the Duluth Airport Authority determined the functionality of the airstrip. They found several issues like having to realign their runway and environmental concerns over their impact.

“But it was with that project we decided that we really needed to continue our investment to make Sky Harbor, really an asset and a gem that anchors Park Point. Through this project we continue that progress,” said Executive Director of the Duluth Airport Authority Tom Werner.

Sky Harbor’s new additions will be available for the flying public and professional aviators. Construction on the new airport terminal is expected to be completed by spring 2024.