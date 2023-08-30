UWS Men’s & Women’s Soccer Picked 1st in UMAC Preseason Poll

The men are looking for their 8th straight conference title. The women are aiming for their third.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The preseason polls were released for the UMAC conference on Wednesday.

No surprise on the women’s side, as UWS was selected as the favorite to win their 3rd straight UMAC conference title this season.

The Yellowjackets received 49 points, which placed them ahead of Northwestern by nine points. Bethany Lutheran would round out the top three with 39.

UWS will open the season September 1st at Gustavus Adolphus.

The Yellowjacket men would make it a preseason poll sweep as they also were picked as the favorite to retain the conference title.

UWS will be looking for it’s 8th straight UMAC crown this upcoming season.

The Yellowjackets received 48 points and six first place votes. Bethany Lutheran was just behind with 44. Northland College would place 3rd at 36.

UWS has their home and season opener Sunday against UW-Eau Claire.