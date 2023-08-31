A local man realizes his vision for a unique workspace

Duluth, Minn. – Asher Carlson had an idea. He wanted to provide a comfortable, creative work space for small business owners. He wanted it to be a place where ideas and dreams could be shared for those working remotely, creatively or as a solo entrepreneur. Asher wanted to take action, not just complain. So he took the initiative and started Creative Space Co.

Carlson said, “I think that some of the issues that our community has faced in the past and really anywhere in the past, has been hard to find a space that is a home for us. That feels like it is our space. Not just a space that you’re visiting that inspires creativity, is colorful, that’s fun, that doesn’t feel like an office. and that isn’t exclusively for creatives or creative people either. But having a space that is founded in community.”

The space at Duluth Creative Co. can be used many different ways depending on the client’s needs. There is a monthly fee for dedicated desks that can always be available to the client and “hot” desks for use by the hour or day. Additionally, a conference room can be rented for meetings and there is a separate studio for photo shoots and podcasting. He even had a production team tour the space recently who may begin filming there for an upcoming movie.

Duluth Creative opened in March and currently serves over 30 clients.