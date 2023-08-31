A Local Resident Gives $200,000 to Charity

Karen Hallback Main was a person of faith. She cared about the devasting effects of injustice and wanted to do something about it. Today her family presented a gift of $200,000 to the Duluth Salvation Army. She passed away last November at the age of 79.

Karen’s brother, Jeff Hallback said, ” In her personal life in Redwing and in Hazard Kentucky, she saw people who were less fortunate, and she chose to make a difference.”

Her roots were local, graduating from Cloquet High School and receiving degrees from UMD. She eventually earned her PhD in Psychology and Special Education.

Karen was a very generous giver to many different organizations. Why such a significant donation to the Salvation Army? Her sister, Joan Morrison, says the church affiliation would have been important.

” You know we may never know the exact reason Karen chose Salvation Army. She was a very bright person obviously and didn’t do anything impulsively. She would have had reasons for the Salvation Army to get this gift. No doubt about that. Their mission would have struck a chord with her.”

While Karen’s loss hurts, everyone took joy in the gift she provided.

Her will specified the funds be used for housing needs in Carlton and St. Louis County. The Salvation Army says, there are many people who are transitioning out of homelessness and need stability so they can look for jobs and more permanent housing. The donation came just in the nick of time and will be used for transitional housing.

Anthony Nordan, Captain Core Office of Duluth said, “Our intention is to help fund those programs with this money. Really it helped cover a gap that we had. We had a shortfall of a little over $200,000 so it really helps cover that gap that we were looking into for the next fiscal year.”

Her family agrees that Karen would not have never sought out all of the attention her donation is receiving but would have in the end been very pleased about it.

“We are eternally grateful for Karen and her family for thinking about the Salvation Army, the housing program and the facilities themselves so we can keep this program going”, said Nordan.