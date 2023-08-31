Coast Guard Rescues Three People on Lake Superior

SAXON HARBOR, Wisc. — Three people were rescued from their capsized boat on Lake Superior Tuesday. It happened near the Wisconsin-Michigan border.

The scene was north of Saxon Harbor, about five miles out into the lake. The Sault Sainte Marie Coast Guard received a distress call by VHF radio shortly before 11:30 am from one of the passengers. It said their 25 foot boat was taking on water.

The Coast Guard was able to determine their location and dispatched a rescue crew from Bayfield. They arrived at the scene 45 minutes after the initial call. Three people were found clinging to the capsized boat. They were brought to land and checked out by Emergency Medical Services.

The Coast Guard says this is an example of the importance of having lifejackets and a VHF radio on all vessels, especially since the water temperature in Lake Superior has cooled back down into the 50s.