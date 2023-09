Duluth Denfeld Girls Soccer Blanks Hastings On Home Turf

Duluth Denfeld (2-1-1) will next host Two Harbors on September 5th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld girls soccer team picked up their 2nd win of the season on Thursday, shutting out Hastings 3 to 0.

The Hunters were led by Alyssa Doyle, who had two goals in the victory.

Cayley Larsen was dominant in net stopping the 17 shots she saw in the game.

