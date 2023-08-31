Duluth Native C.J. Ham Named Vikings Team Captain

It's the 3rd consecutive year Ham has been named a captain.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Vikings announced their team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday.

For the 3rd consecutive year, Duluth native and Vikings Fullback C.J. Ham has earned the honor of repping the “C” patch.

He’s joined by Kirk Cousins, Harrison Smith, Brian O’Neill, Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, Jordan Hicks and finally, Josh Metellus, as the 8 captains for the team.

Ham has been designated as the Special Teams captain of the team.