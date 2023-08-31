Esko Football Takes Down Duluth East to Extend Regular Season Winning Streak to 18 Games

Esko (1-0) will next host Proctor on September 8th. Duluth East (0-1) will look to bounce back at Hibbing on September 8th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Esko football team opened up their season on Thursday, topping Duluth East 63 to 6.

With the win, Esko has now won 18 consecutive regular season games. A streak dating back to 2020.

Esko (1-0) will next host Proctor on September 8th.

Duluth East (0-1) will look to bounce back at Hibbing on September 8th.