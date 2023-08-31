Feeling Prideful? Duluth-Superior Pride Celebrates 37 Years This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — “The fact that Two Harbors has been missing for a while. I can’t say I apologize for that,” said Two Harbors’ Mayor Lew Conner. “I’m new to Two Harbors, about three years now, but I’m so excited to be back. So all I can do is say thank you, I really appreciate being here and I hope that this will be a great weekend for you all.”

Two Harbors’ mayor Lew Conner joining for the first time Superior Mayor Jim Paine and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson as they kick off Duluth-Superior Pride Festivities that will be happening around the Twin Ports.

As folks ready themselves for Labor Day weekend, many are prideful as the Twin Ports biggest LGBTQ+ celebration.

Many cheered and danced in celebration for the weekend ahead.

At the Duluth Depot, the mayors’ of Superior, Duluth, and Two Harbors celebrated the queer community living in the Northland. This year marks the 37th year of Duluth-Superior Pride.

With recent legislation making a push against the queer community, the mayors’ at today’s reception have cemented the Twin Ports and the city of Two Harbors as a safe space for everyone. Regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

“You as you exist. As you choose to express yourselves. With all of your layers of beautiful and complex identity. You are welcomed here,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

“Our city Superior is where pride in the Twin Ports really began. It’s a city that has always accepted everybody within our city limits and celebrated who you are no matter who you are,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine. “You are always welcome as a part of our communities in Superior, Wisconsin.”

It was only eight years ago where federally gay marriage was recognized.

As many people celebrate today, people still recognized the long road ahead for gay and trans rights.

“It wasn’t too long ago we we’re fighting for marriage equality, and then I got married,” said Josh Miller, the mayors’ reception event coordinator. “And then now many of our trans friends are facing many civil rights issues and it’s interesting to watch things turn. It just reinforces the need for pride festivals like we have here.”

Over the weekend, many family-friendly pride related festivities are free and open to the public, with the adult-only events being late at night.

Big events this weekend are the Pride Festival at Bayfront Festival Park and Superior’s Pride Parade down Tower Ave.