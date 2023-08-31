‘I Stand With Kids’ Inspires Positive Impact for Kids in September

DULUTH, Minn. — A local organization is challenging the community to try and make a positive impact on kids’ lives.

Duluth Thrives encourages everyone to be that ‘One Caring Adult’ for local youths.

Each day in September is another day to make a difference in a child’s life, encouraging the littlest of gestures like going out on a walk together.

Duluth Thrives said this challenge comes along with September being ‘I Stand With Kids’ month. A cause aimed to encourage parents and adults to create positive relationships that help builds self-esteem in children, because not every child has a stable home life.

“With little kids, it’s really important that they have strong role models, strong adults in their lives that offer the stability and the support through interactions,” said Chair of Duluth Thrives Patty Salo Downs. “It doesn’t have to be long. It can be 30 minutes of interaction. Blowing bubbles, how long does that take? But it’s just the act of paying attention and focusing on the child that makes the difference.”

And you don’t have to have children to participate in ‘I Stand With Kids’ month. Duluth Thrives has partnered up with Boys and Girls Club of the Northland, Duluth Children’s Museum, and many other child-centered organizations for volunteer opportunities.