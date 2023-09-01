Great Northern Classic Rodeo Returns to Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. — Back for its 32nd year, the Great Northern Classic Rodeo returned on Friday, Sept. 1 to Superior.

The event features everything from bull riding to calf roping and steer wrestling.

Plus, mutton busting and other fun activities for the little ones.

The first rodeo was hosted back in 1991 in Duluth. Two years later, it moved across the bridge to Superior and has made the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds home ever since.

Coordinators report, over 4,500 spectators attend each performance.

The fun is taking place Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept 2 at 7 pm, with a final show at 2 pm on Sunday, Sept 3.