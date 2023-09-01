One Man Dead after Single Motorcycle Crash in Douglas County, WI

LAKESIDE TOWNSHIP, WI — One man is dead after a single motorcycle crash in the township of Lakeside in Douglas County, WI.

According to Douglas County Sheriff Matt Izzard, deputies responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on Highway 13, near Peterson Rd at 6:28 pm on Thursday, August 31.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the lone male occupant. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other agencies that responded included WI State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance, Life Link helicopter, Maple Fire Department and Lakeside Fire Department.

The Sheriff said, out of respect for the family and friends of the victim, the name is not being released at this time.