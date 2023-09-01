Prep Football: Wins for Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld, Two Harbors, & Northwestern

PROCTOR, Minn.- High school football is officially back in Minnesota and a number of teams kicked off their seasons on Friday.

Hermantown once again takes home the hammer as they defeated Proctor 47 to 8.

Duluth Denfeld picks up their first week one win since 2018, defeating Mora 28 to 16.

Two Harbors protected their home turf by holding off Cloquet 40 to 8.

Lastly, Northwestern stayed unbeaten by taking down Spooner 52 to 6.