School Resource Officers May Not Be in School

DULUTH, Minn. –School Resource Officers play a variety of roles in the schools where they’re assigned.

But now a new law passed by the Minnesota Legislator has created uncertainty about how much restraint SROs can use when dealing with students.

This law has left many police departments and sheriff’s offices in a quandary, worried about possible lawsuits that could be forthcoming.

This causing law enforcement agencies across the state, to keep their officers out of local schools.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office made the decision to keep its three officers out of the buildings they served last year.

On the other hand, it appears Duluth Police will keep its four SROs in place and they will be in the schools next Tuesday when school begins.

A number of Republican legislators have called on Governor Walz to call for a special session to address this issue.