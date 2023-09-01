St. Scholastica Freshmen Move into Dorms

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s a day students are excited and look forward to while parents have mixed feelings about college move-in day. These were mas most assuredly the emotions that were in place at St. Scholastica this morning as freshmen arrived on campus. Pat Brink has more in this report.

Upperclassmen were on hand being cheerleaders for new students and their parents as they entered the drive to St. Scholastic.

It was then time for the new students and their families to start moving many of their precious items that had been at home, but would now would be located in the dorm room. This was also the time when Gabby Voigt began to realize what she would miss.

Gabby Voigt said, I’m going to miss my family and friends the most, and my dog of course. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Of course, every move-in day requires a lot of lifting and carrying boxes, beds, refrigerators, microwaves, and whatnot, up the stairs and into the dorm room, but today there were a lot of people on hand to help.

Upper-classmen, wearing brightly colored tee shirts, did a lot of the lifting and toting. They also thought back to their own move-in day and the mix of feelings they had encountered.

“I like to think that excitement and nervousness are the same emotion, said Paige Mattson. “You’ve got to pick one and I always choose excitement.”

Gabby’s mom spoke about what she, and likely every parent, was feeling this morning.

“I am just excited for her and looking forward to what the year will bring for her,” said Steph Voigt. “That’s what I’m feeling at this moment…ask me in 5 minutes.”

Paige Mattson, the senior who was part of the welcoming group, had some words of wisdom for all students just starting their college years.

” Go to class, stay hydrated, eat well, get lots of sleep, you’re going to need it, it’s challenging, but is so much fun.”

That statement is something parents will appreciate as they drive away and leave one of their own, in this foreign place called college.