St. Scholastica Men’s & Women’s Soccer Fall in Season Openers

Both teams will be back in action on Sunday. The women will face University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and the men will face Luther College.

DULUTH, Minn.- Both the St. Scholastica men’s and women’s soccer teams had their season and home openers on Friday.

Unfortunately, they both would fall in their respective contests.

UW-Eau Claire would get the best of the CSS men, winning 7 to 1.

Rodrigo Gonzalez had the lone goal for the Saints.

Following that contest, Hardin-Simmons would shut out the CSS women 8-0.

Both teams will be back in action on Sunday.

The Saints women’s squad will host #25 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 11 AM. Later on, the men will take on Luther College at 5:30 PM.