St. Scholastica Men’s & Women’s Soccer Fall in Season Openers
Both teams will be back in action on Sunday. The women will face University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and the men will face Luther College.
DULUTH, Minn.- Both the St. Scholastica men’s and women’s soccer teams had their season and home openers on Friday.
Unfortunately, they both would fall in their respective contests.
UW-Eau Claire would get the best of the CSS men, winning 7 to 1.
Rodrigo Gonzalez had the lone goal for the Saints.
Following that contest, Hardin-Simmons would shut out the CSS women 8-0.
Both teams will be back in action on Sunday.
The Saints women’s squad will host #25 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 11 AM. Later on, the men will take on Luther College at 5:30 PM.