Structure Fire in Duluth, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — Structure fire in Duluth on Friday, Sept. 1 causes $120,000 in damages to building, and damage to the building’s contents is estimated at $150,000. No one was injured.

Duluth Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 3:15 pm on Friday at 4121 N 81st Avenue W.

According to a press release, officers from the Duluth Police Department were the first on scene to find a 3800-square-foot pole building fully involved in flames.

DFD had crews from multiple stations on scene in minutes attacking the fire.

Duluth Fire requested mutual aid assistance from Hermantown Fire Department, Proctor Fire Department, and the 148th Fighter Wing to shuttle water due to the distance from a nearby hydrant.

Firefighters also drafted water from a nearby pond to aid in attacking the flames.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted one firefighter who was experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion during the incident who went back to fighting the fire after a short treatment and is recovered.

The fire was difficult to extinguish due to a quantity of 3500 gallons of waste oil stored inside the building. A Minnesota Duty Officer was contacted.

An environmental contractor is responding to conduct site cleanup.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Duluth Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s office.

The Duluth Fire Department would like to thank Duluth Police Department, Saint Louis County 911, Proctor Fire, Hermantown Fire, the 148th Fighter Wing, and the State of Minnesota for their assistance in the incident.