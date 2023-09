Top Plays of the Week: 9/1

This week’s top play belongs to Northwestern quarterback Gavin Williams.

MAPLE, Wis.- This week’s top play belongs to Northwestern quarterback Gavin Williams.

Williams had an impressive run for a touchdown in the Tigers contest against Spooner.

Coming in at number two was Two Harbors wide receiver Tate Nelson.

And round out the top three was Duluth Denfeld running back Taye Mann.