What Are You Planing for this Labor Day Weekend?

DULUTH, Minn.- Labor Day weekend, otherwise known as the last hurrah of the summer season.

Many like to get that last trip in before school gets busy and the colder seasons set in.

We talked with a few people who were on the Lakewalk or visiting Canal Park about their plans for the holiday.

The people we talked with were a good cross-section.

Some were from Maple Grove and the Brainerd Lakes area.

Others came from as far away as suburban Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what they had to say about their plans for the weekend:

Dinah Clark and her family are from Maple Grove. “We’re actually going to be staying until tomorrow. We came to visit some friends and just walk around Canal Park and everything. Check out some different restaurants we haven’t tried before.”

Karlyn and Don Anderson were in town from Cass Lake. “We came in last evening and celebrated my birthday and it was remarkable. I had a great time.”

Lu Chaput of Minneapolis came for the lake. “Swim. The waves were really nice yesterday. Just hung out, swam the water, swam on the big lake before having to go back to school.”

Tamar Seibel and her son Josiah came from Independence, Missouri. “The people, the scenery, you know we love the North woods. There’s always something to do, you’re never bored.”

Whatever your plans are we hope they provide the good memories you want to keep and that it’s both a fun and a safe weekend.