“Eat Mor Chikin”

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s true, Chick-fil-A will be building and opening a store in Duluth.

It is scheduled to open about a year from now.

But on Saturday hundreds and hundreds of people were given the chance to have some Chick-fil-A.

Yes, that is the Chick-fil-A logo, and yes that is in Duluth.

It’s likely to be a year before this spot, now occupied by a former bank building, is torn down and a Chick-fil-A restaurant is built.

To get people even more excited about the chicken restaurant coming to Duluth, the owner of the Rochester Chick-fil-A let the owner of the Duluth store use the food Truck on Saturday.

All day long the lines in the parking lot at Miller Hill Mall were quite long. We asked some of the people in line why they were willing to stand in a long line, on blacktop, and in 90-degree heat, all for a chicken sandwich.

“We love Chick-fil-A”

“I’m not gonna be able to get it till I go home next which could be multiple months, so it’s worth it”.

“I love Chick-fil-A and I can’t wait for them to come to Duluth.”

“I love it and I hope everyone else will too.”

I quickly learned that it wasn’t just any chicken sandwich they were waiting for. No, these people were willing to do what it took to get their hands and mouth on a Chick-fil-A sandwich…even if they’d never tried one before.

“I’ve never had a Chick-fil-A. I wanted to try it. We don’t get out of Duluth that often, so I wanted to try it.”

While the lines moved a little slower than one might expect they did keep moving and everything went smoothly

The operator of the food truck was confident there would be enough food for everyone. The general manager of the Miller Hill Mall said the food truck would be back a few times over the next couple of months.

And of course, myself and Paige couldn’t go home without a Chick-fil-A sandwich or two. But, we had to wait in line just like everyone else.