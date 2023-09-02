UWS Students Move In Ahead of Fall Semester

SUPERIOR, Wis. — College move in day is a day full of excitement and nerves.

Saturday was time for UW-Superior students to move in to their new homes.

Before the heavy lifting began, students and family could take a picture in front of a Superior sign to show off their Yellowjacket pride.

Hundreds of students moved into the on-campus dorms Saturday. Each student had lots to bring into their room, including mini-fridges, blankets, and of course lots of clothes.

Many brought their own help, but UWS upperclassman were also on hand to make sure everything ran smoothly

“I just got here but it’s been amazing, everybody has been amazing to work with,” said Ky Shreiner, UWS Freshman. “Home is about three and a half hours away, but it’s very much so about the people and who you surround yourself with.”

There will be many welcome week activities leading up to the fall semester, and classes for the Yellowjackets start on Wednesday, September 6.