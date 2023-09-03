Duluth-Superior Pride Weekend Recap

TWIN PORTS — It was a pride like no other. The 37th annual Duluth-Superior pride promenaded over the Twin Ports this past Labor Day weekend.

The mayors of both Superior and Duluth were joined with Two Harbor’s mayor on Thursday. Marking Two Harbor’s first time as a part of the pride.

“So all I can do is say thank you and I really appreciate being here. But I hope that this will be a great weekend for you all!” said Lew Conner, the mayor of Two Harbors.

“You belong here and we are so grateful that you live in Duluth and Two Harbors and Superior or here just visiting for the weekend,” said Emily Larson, the mayor of Duluth. We see you and we believe that you get to freely exist and be amazing.”

“A city that has always accepted everybody within our city limits and celebrated you who are, no matter who you are,” said Jim Paine, the mayor of Superior.

Saturday, Bayfront Festival Park found some color. Hundreds of people poured in to celebrate being themselves, and each other.

“It’s an amazing feeling. There’s really no way to describe it,” said Co-chair and Treasurer of Duluth-Superior Pride Abby Gannon. “When you see an entire year’s worth of work culminate in this gigantic gathering of people, this big festival. It is really a sight to see and just fills me with joy every year.”

Even with the late summer heat, this year didn’t feel like a drag. But on stage, 16 queens stole the spotlight.

Sunday, it was time for the big parade down Tower Avenue in Superior. The once small parade became a sea of glitter and rainbows. A sign which further shows all are welcomed within the Twin Ports.

“Yeah I feel really great about Duluth being such an accepting place for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Ty Murdock, a parade attendee. “It makes me really happy and I’m glad for that. And I think every other place should be like that too.”

“They’re very supportive of my identity. I don’t get misgendered very often and it’s really lovely,” said MaySin DeMaris, a parade attendee. “Yeah, it’s just like doing anything I don’t feel unsafe most of the time actually.”

“Acceptance has really come a long way,” said Laura Glaus, a parade attendee. “Especially on a professional level. I think we’re here and it’s amazing.”