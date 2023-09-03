September Heat Waves Brings Last Minute Beach Goers

SUPERIOR, Wis. — “This is actually only my second time being out to the point because it’s been a kind of mild summer at least in my perspective. It’s been really nice. It’s a really good day for it. Nice way to end the summer definitely,” said Jill Thorne on her beach day.

You can’t get a Sunday Sunnier than this. As most people try to bathe in what’s left of their summer, this could be the last of the hot and humid weather in the Northland.

In what might be the last chance to feel the summer-like heat, many headed out to the beaches one last time.

The parking lot was full earlier today at Wisconsin Point, as the near 100 degree weather brought unfavorable humidity.

Lake Superior’s cool, refreshing waters were on the minds of many.

“I think people are looking for a last hurrah. I think people are hot and they’re like what should we do for the last day of summer. This is the perfect place to go,” said Thorne. “Wisconsin Point is one of my favorite places to go in the world. I think it’s so beautiful here, so I definitely see why people are interested in coming here.”

Just to put this into perspective, temperatures this hot have not been seen in parts of the Northland for at least a couple years.

Superior last reached 98-degrees back in 2006.