St. Louis County: Two Juveniles Hospitalized after Separate ATV Accidents

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two juveniles were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries in St. Louis County this weekend after two separate ATV accidents.

The first accident happened on Saturday, Sept. 2 just before 4 pm on Randa road, which is on the north side of Lake Vermillion.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, a side-by-side ATV was being driven by a 15-year-old, with an 11-year-old passenger, when the driver over-corrected the steering which then flipped the ATV on its side.

One of the juveniles was taken by air to the Cook Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was released to their parents at the scene with minor bruises.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The second accident happened just a few hours later at 7:30 pm on the Taconite Trail, about 15 miles north of the city of Buhl.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, first responders arrived to find a 13-year-old boy from the Eveleth area injured, after the ATV he was driving flipped over and ejected the lone occupant off of the machine.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the Sheriff’s Office said, neither alcohol nor speed were contributing factors.