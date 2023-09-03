St. Scholastica Women Scoreless in Loss to Crusaders

Fall to 0-2 in 2023 season

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica women’s soccer team was forced to battle the scorching temperatures and #25 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Sunday afternoon’s 3-0 loss.

Defensively, Saints Goaltender Brianna Jorgenson faced 36 shots, a new career high for the Columbia Heights native. Meanwhile, St. Scholastica still has yet to score a goal two games into the season.

The Saints will look to enter the win column next week when they face Milwaukee School of Engineers and UW-Whitewater on the road.