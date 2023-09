Yellow Jackets Open Season With Draw

1-1 stalemate against UW-Eau Claire

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s soccer team ended their season-opening match with a draw Sunday evening against UW-Eau Claire.

Both teams entered the half scoreless, but the Yellow Jackets and Blugolds were able to find the back of the net in the second half.

UW-Superior will now travel to Collegeville, Minnesota on Tuesday to face St. John’s before another road match against UW-Platteville on Sunday.