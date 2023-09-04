Abandoned Structure Deemed Total Loss After Fire Broke Out Sunday

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An abandoned structure is a total loss after fire broke out Sunday evening.

At 10:36 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 1743 Kalli Road in Eagle Township.

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the structure to be fully engulfed.

Cromwell-Wright Fire Department was already at the address battling the fire.

It was later learned the structure is an abandoned property. The owners were contacted and made aware of the fire at the property.

The structure is a total loss with an unknown estimated value at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown, and is still under investigation.

The Cromwell-Wright Fire Department was assisted by the Kettle River Fire Department, Mahtowa Fire Department and McGregor Fire Department.