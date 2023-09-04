One dead, Two Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Accident in Taconite

TACONITE, Minn. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Itasca County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the Honda Civic was southbound County Road 7, attempting to turn northbound on Highway 169 in Taconite.

The Chevrolet Silverado, hauling a fifth-wheel camper, was southbound on Highway 169 approaching County Road 7.

Upon entering the highway, the Honda Civic was struck on the driver side by the Chevy Silverado.

Passengers of the Honda Civic, 7-year-old Mekayla Marie Ann Bixby and 32-year-old Amber Mari Johnston of Deer River, were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Bigfork, died in the crash.

Driver of the Chevy Silverado, 28-year-old Benjamin Michael Ladoux from Pengilly, reported no injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.