Backpack Give Away

DULUTH, Minn. — For students heading back to school this week, it’s important to come prepared with a backpack and the school supplies needed. And there are people who want to make sure every student has a backpack and the supplies needed for the school year.

One of those people is Mike Letica, who organized and collected between 400 and 500 backpacks and the crayons, pencils, paper, and other items the students need for the school year. While he organized it and got the volunteers to make it work, he knows it was only possible because of the generous people in the area.

“I’m happy, but I’m not surprised,” said Leitca.” I do other fundraisers for the kids around town they, the people always come through for us. Community supports Community. That’s just how it has to be. We’re lucky, we’re relatively a mid-sized town, but people act like it’s a small town as far as helping out when needed.”

If there were any backpacks left today, Letica says he would take them to the schools for them to hold onto and distribute as needed.